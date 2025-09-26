Lee Visits NIRS to Check Up on Online Service Restoration Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung visited the national data center in Daejeon, where work is underway to restore the government's online administrative services after they were crippled two weeks ago in a massive fire.According to the presidential office on Friday, Lee checked up on the ongoing restoration at the National Information Resources Service(NIRS), while thanking and encouraging employees who continued their work during the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday.Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said Lee, who had taken an annual leave on Friday, visited the center in consideration of the gravity of the situation with the recovery rate of just over 30 percent.Following the inspection, Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung briefed the president on the restoration, future response measures, and difficulties experienced by the workers, and Lee called for a prompt recovery and steps to prevent a recurrence.The visit comes after the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has ramped up its offensive against Lee's appearance on a local entertainment program despite the state administrative network paralysis.