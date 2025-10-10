KOSPI Breaks 3,600 Mark for First Time after Weeklong Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) broke the three-thousand-600 mark as it reopened after a weeklong Chuseok holiday.The index broke the three-thousand-600 point threshold shortly after reopening on Friday morning, marking the first time the main bourse surpassed the level.The KOSPI was trading at three-thousand-595-point-51 as of 2:30 p.m., up one-point-three percent from last week’s closing.Samsung Electronics and SK hynix led the gains on Friday, surpassing 90-thousand won and 430-thousand won, respectively.Foreign investors showed strong buying interest while individual and institutional investors took a selling stance.The index had closed at a record three-thousand-549-point-21 on October 2 before the Chuseok holiday.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also remained above the 850-point mark.In the wake of volatility in the global financial market and uncertainty surrounding South Korea and the United States’ tariff negotiations, the Korean won weakened against the greenback, opening Friday at a five-month depreciation of one-thousand-423 won.