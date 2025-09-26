Han Hak-ja, Unification Church Officials Charged with Violating Political Funds Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, has been indicted on corruption charges as prosecutors continue to investigate former first lady Kim Keon-hee.The special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki announced Friday that it had detained and charged Han with violating the Political Funds Act.Han's former chief of staff, identified only by his surname, Jeong, was also indicted, without detention, on the same charges.The team additionally charged the former global operations director of the Unification Church, surnamed Yun, with violating the Political Funds Act, while his wife faces trial for embezzlement and other charges.Han, Jeong and Yun stand accused of colluding in 2022 to give main opposition People Power Party Rep. Kweon Seong-dong 100 million won, or around 70-thousand U.S. dollars, in exchange for his help ensuring the Unification Church’s participation in state projects under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Han's indictment also includes charges related to anti-graft law violations, as the special counsel team has linked her to the delivery of a high-end necklace and Chanel bag to the former first lady in exchange for favors to the church.