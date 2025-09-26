Menu Content

Medvedev Says Russia 'Grateful' for N. Korea's Military Support

Written: 2025-10-10 16:06:05Updated: 2025-10-10 16:42:50

Medvedev Says Russia 'Grateful' for N. Korea's Military Support

Photo : YONHAP News

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, thanked North Korea for supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Medvedev made the statement on the Russian social media platform Max on Thursday while visiting Pyongyang to celebrate the 80th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party.

"The nature of relations between people and between countries is revealed during times of trial. This fully applies to the alliance between our countries," Medvedev stated.

"We are grateful to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea for its steadfast support of the special military operation. Our soldiers stood shoulder to shoulder to liberate the Kursk region. This feat will forever remain in our hearts," he added.

North Korea has been fully supporting Russia's military operations in Ukraine and participated in Russia's recapture of the Kursk region from Ukrainian forces last year.

In a separate post on VK, another Russian social media platform, Medvedev wrote, "Russia and North Korea's comprehensive strategic partnership has reached an unprecedented level."

He said the two countries are strengthening their cooperation in the face of what they see as threats from the West and that both are working toward establishing a more equitable global order.

Medvedev, who also serves as chairman of the United Russia party, arrived in Pyongyang Thursday morning with a Russian delegation to attend an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party on Friday.
