National Museum Goods to Hit Record Sales on Back of K-Culture's Popularity

Museum souvenirs and merchandise are expected to hit record sales as interest in Korean culture grows worldwide.According to the National Museum Foundation of Korea, sales of national museum goods sold under its “MU:DS” brand—a portmanteau of "museum" and "goods"—totaled more than 21-point-seven billion won from January to August of this year, the highest volume since the foundation was established in 2004.“MU:DS” encompasses merchandise inspired by artifacts featured in the main collection of the National Museum of Korea and its outposts.Popular examples include miniature models of the Bangasayusang statue, which were in high demand after BTS member RM bought the work, and magpie and tiger badges that resemble characters featured in the Netflix film "K-Pop Demon Hunters."Last year’s annual sales fell just shy of 21-point-three billion won.A foundation spokesperson said museum merchandise sales are expected to reach 30 billion won by the end of 2025.The foundation said it plans to enter international markets to promote its museum goods more widely.Starting on Saturday, the foundation will open a permanent promotional hall for national museum goods at the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong, which will display products promoting the upcoming Gyeongju Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit as well as other Korean souvenirs.