Chinese Nationals Account for Biggest Proportion of Foreign Offenders for 7th Yr.

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese nationals, a plurality of South Korea's foreign population, also accounted for the nation's biggest proportion of foreign offenders for the seventh consecutive year.Police data obtained by the office of opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Jung Yeon-wook on Friday showed that Chinese nationals were involved in 112-thousand-242, or 47-point-five percent, of offenses committed by foreigners between 2019 and August this year.Crimes committed by Vietnamese people followed at 22-thousand-102, Thai nationals at 18-thousand-451, citizens of Uzbekistan at 12-thousand-165 and Americans at eleven-thousand-283.Chinese nationals make up a plurality of Korea's foreign residents, accounting for just over 35 percent as of June, according to the Korea Immigration Service, followed by citizens of Vietnam, the United States and Uzbekistan.Chinese nationals took up the second-highest proportion of individuals accused of entering South Korea without proper authorization, accounting for 43-thousand-521, or 18-point-nine percent, of cases declared in August.Citizens of Thailand, the top nation on the list, accounted for 50-point-nine percent of cases.