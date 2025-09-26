Special Counsel Extends Martial Law Probe for Second Time until Mid-November

Photo : YONHAP News

The government's investigation into the December 3 martial law declaration has been extended to November 14.Assistant counselor Park Ji-young said in a briefing on Friday that the special counsel team investigating the incident had submitted a second 30-day extension to the president and the National Assembly.A recent amendment to the special counsel law allows the probe to be extended once more, through mid-December.Park added that evidence clearly supported criminal charges against former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, whose pretrial detention the special counsel team requested on Thursday, in connection with alleged insurrection.She added that to ensure fairness, the case is being handled by a team led by deputy special prosecutor Lee Yoon-jae and comprising legal, police and military representatives.Park Ji-young said former intelligence chief Cho Tae-yong, who was charged with dereliction of duty, had agreed to appear for questioning next week, though Park Ji-young did not disclose the exact schedule of the interrogation.