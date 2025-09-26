Special Counsel Seeks Arrest of Ex-Justice Minister As Yoon Skips Second Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The governmental investigators into last December’s martial law declaration are pushing ahead with judicial proceedings. The prosecution has moved to detain former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae for allegedly aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration, while Yoon again skipped court on Friday for his second hearing on obstruction charges.Our Yun Sohyang has more.Report: The special counsel investigating last December’s martial law declaration has requested the pretrial detention of former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, who is accused of aiding the Dec. 3 imposition of martial law.The move comes about two weeks after Park was questioned for nearly 13 hours as a suspect in the case. He has been charged with complicity in insurrection and abuse of authority.Investigators say Park convened a senior-level meeting at the justice ministry immediately after former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law and instructed officials to consider dispatching prosecutors to the joint investigation headquarters created under military command.He is also suspected of checking available space in detention centers and instructing the immigration office to prepare to enforce potential travel bans.Park has denied wrongdoing, claiming he only performed routine duties and never issued improper orders.Meanwhile, Yoon, who is accused of obstructing official duties in connection with the declaration, failed to appear in court on Friday for the second hearing of his ongoing trial.The Seoul Central District Court began the proceedings without Yoon but said the former president's claim of health issues did not sufficiently justify his absence. The court added that it will determine at the next hearing whether to continue the trial in absentia.In a separate case, Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja has been indicted on charges including violating the Political Funds Act, bribery, and embezzlement after allegedly bribing former first lady Kim Keon-hee.Prosecutors accused Han of gifting luxury items such as a necklace and luxury bags to the former first lady while requesting favors and of using church funds to make illicit donations to lawmakers in South Korea and abroad.The special counsel team also found evidence suggesting that a large number of church members enrolled in the People Power Party ahead of recent leadership and parliamentary elections.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.