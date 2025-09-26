S. Korean Activist, Others Aboard Seized Vessel Transferred to Prison in Southern Israel

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean activist was reportedly detained in Israel while attempting to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip.A representative of civic groups, including Urgent Action by S.Korean Civil Society in Solidarity with Palestine and Gangjeong Friends, told Seoul's Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, local time, that the activist, Kim Ah-hyun, is being held at Ketziot Prison in a desert in southern Israel.Kim was one of many people aboard eleven aid vessels intercepted by the Israeli military as they were approaching the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.The groups accused Israel of treating the flotilla participants like "terrorists."Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, which has been offering legal advice to the detained passengers, said most of the participants were sent to Ketziot, which is notorious for its harsh and abusive environment.Kim Jin-a, South Korea's second vice minister of foreign affairs, met with Barak Shine, deputy chief of mission at the Israeli embassy in Seoul, and requested that Jerusalem help to ensure the detainee's safety and prompt release.Shine promised to cooperate with procedures to secure Kim Ah-hyun's swift release and to make all possible efforts to guarantee her safety.