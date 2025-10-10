S. Korean Activist Detained by Israeli Forces Released, Set to Return Home

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean activist who was detained in Israel after attempting to approach the Gaza Strip in a military aid vessel has been released.The foreign ministry confirmed Friday that activist Kim Ah-hyun has opted for voluntary departure, a process that will bypass forced deportation, and will arrive home soon via Istanbul, Türkiye.Kim was aboard one of 11 international aid vessels seized by Israeli troops as they approached the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. She was among several activists detained.A representative of civic groups, including S.Korean Civil Society in Solidarity with Palestine and Gangjeong Friends, said Thursday that Kim had been transferred to Ketziot Prison in a desert in southern Israel. The civic groups accused Israel of treating the flotilla participants as "terrorists."President Lee Jae Myung, after being briefed on the situation Wednesday evening, had ordered the government to mobilize all diplomatic resources to ensure Kim’s safety, prompt release and early return.The news comes as Israel has reportedly begun withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, marking its first visible troop movements since the government approved a ceasefire deal.