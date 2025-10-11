N. Korea Unveils New Hwasong-20 ICBM at Party Anniversary Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea unveiled its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) during a military parade Friday, marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party.On Saturday the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) called the new ICBM displayed at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square the regime’s “most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system.”The display of the Hwasong-20, which is capable of striking the U.S. mainland, is seen as a show of the North’s status as a de facto nuclear arms state in front of foreign leaders and dignitaries from China, Russia and Southeast Asia.Last month, Pyongyang disclosed testing of a new high-thrust solid-fuel missile engine and announced it would be used in the development of the next-generation Hwasong-20 ICBM, predicted to be capable of carrying multiple warheads.The North showcased hypersonic missiles, which can neutralize enemy missile defense systems, at the parade.The KCNA also said the foreign operations unit marched in an imposing manner, describing the unit as “invincible” and as having “made history for the Korean People’s Army” — suggesting the possible presence of the unit that sent troops to Russia in support of its military offensive in Ukraine.