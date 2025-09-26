N. Korean Leader Speaks at Anniversary Parade, Calls for ‘Invincible’ Armed Forces

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his resolve to enhance the regime’s defense power during a military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party, but made no comments directly threatening South Korea or the U.S.According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, Kim addressed the crowd at Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square the night before, calling for the military to become “invincible,” a force capable of overwhelming all enemies and destroying all approaching threats.With foreign leaders and other high-ranking guests in attendance, Kim made an apparent reference to the North’s troop deployment to the Ukraine war, saying the “heroic fighting spirit displayed and victory achieved on foreign battlefields” demonstrated the military’s ideological and spiritual perfection.Kim then pledged to continue opposing injustice and hegemony and defending justice and peace together with the country’s armed forces, saying the regime will fulfill its responsibilities as part of the common struggle of progressive people everywhere.While this is seen as an indirect reference to U.S. hegemony, Kim made no direct mention of the U.S., having said Pyongyang is open to dialogue so long as the U.S. gives up its insistence on denuclearization.The regime leader also made no mention of South Korea.