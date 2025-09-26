Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Police to Conduct Autopsy on Yangpyeong Official Found Dead after Special Team Interrogation

Written: 2025-10-11 15:01:52Updated: 2025-10-11 15:03:03

Police to Conduct Autopsy on Yangpyeong Official Found Dead after Special Team Interrogation

Photo : YONHAP News

Police plan to conduct an autopsy on a Yangpyeong County official who died after being questioned by the special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee regarding allegations of preferential treatment in a development project.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police said Saturday that the autopsy is scheduled for Monday, with a police official saying it is needed to determine the exact cause of death.

The Yangpyeong official, in his 50s, was found dead at his home in the county on Friday morning, along with a note.

The special team interrogated the official as a suspect on October 2 over allegations that a company owned by the family of Kim’s mother, Choi Eun-soon, received preferential treatment in the apartment construction project in Yangpyeong’s Gongheung area between 2011 and 2016.

The official was in charge of matters related to development fees for the county in 2016.

The special team denied either coercing or coaxing the official during the interrogation and said he was granted a lunch break, a dinner break and three additional breaks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >