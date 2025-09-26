Menu Content

Written: 2025-10-13 10:42:04Updated: 2025-10-13 13:37:09

260 Online Gov't Systems Restored, Bringing Recovery to 36.7%

Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 260 online government services had been restored as of Sunday evening, more than two weeks after a fire at a state data center in Daejeon disrupted 709 state administrative systems.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, the restoration rate stood at 36-point-seven percent as of 9 p.m. Sunday after 12 more systems were restored during the day. 

The restoration rate for the government’s high-priority grade one systems stands at 75 percent, with 30 out of 40 systems back online. 

The blaze broke out at the National Information Resources Service on the night of September 26 after a worker tried to replace a lithium battery.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said Monday that now that power has been restored to the eighth server room on the fifth floor of the data center, next to the fire site, it is time to accelerate recovery efforts.

The minister added that the government will carry out the recovery under the principles of safety, security and trust to ensure a swift and successful restoration.
