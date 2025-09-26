Yoon to Be Summoned for Questioning Next Week in Marine Death Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the death of a Marine in 2023 plans to summon former President Yoon Suk Yeol as a suspect in the case next week.The team led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon said in a briefing on Monday that it will call on Yoon to appear on October 23.Prosecutors are looking into whether Yoon interfered with a military probe into the death of the Marine, who died while participating in a rescue mission during torrential monsoon rain, without a life vest or other safety equipment, in 2023.Assistant counselor Choung Min-young said in a press briefing that the team believes Yoon, in his capacity as the “final decision-maker” at the time, pressured investigators to reverse their initial findings.The team has accused Yoon of abusing his power by ordering the exclusion of Lim Seong-geun, former commander of the Marine Corps' First Division, from the list of suspects.Choung said that if Yoon fails to respond to the summons, the team may use its authority under the recent special counsel bill mandating the investigation to compel correctional officers to force the former president to appear.Yoon has refused to cooperate with investigators since he was placed in pretrial detention for a second time in July on charges related to his failed December 3 martial law.