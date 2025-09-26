Parties Clash over Supreme Court Chief Justice's Potential Testimony

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's first audit of the Lee Jae Myung administration began on Monday, with rival parties clashing over the Supreme Court chief justice's potential testimony.Though it is customary for presiding justices to leave audit proceedings, with parliamentary consent, soon after delivering opening remarks, the ruling party pressured Chief Justice Jo Hee-de to respond directly to accusations that he meddled with President Lee Jae Myung's election law violation case.While acknowledging the gravity of his position, the chief justice said he could not testify.The main opposition People Power Party accused the ruling side of destroying the separation of powers and infringing upon the judiciary's independence, demanding adherence to practice.Legislation and Judiciary Committee chair Choo Mi-ae pushed ahead with heated questioning until 11:40 a.m., at which point the Assembly took a ten-minute recess and the chief justice was able to leave.Jo indicated to reporters the same day that he would make any "necessary" comments during his closing remarks.