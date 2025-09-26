Top Office: US Has 'Responded' to Korea’s Revised Tariff Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has "responded" to South Korea's tariff proposal, but trade talks between the two nations are still ongoing.The presidential office told reporters in a notice on Monday that Washington has displayed “a degree of reaction” to the revised financial package Seoul submitted last month.The top office continued that it could not disclose the details of the U.S. reaction while talks were ongoing.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told lawmakers earlier the same day that the U.S. had presented a new alternative plan for Seoul's pledged investment of 350 billion U.S. dollars, acknowledging long-standing concerns that a full direct investment could strain Korea’s foreign exchange stability.The revised South Korean plan reportedly includes adjustments to direct investment ratios, a request for a permanent Korea–U.S. currency swap and a guaranteed role in determining investment destinations on commercial grounds.As the two sides exchange proposals, the focus has turned to whether a compromise can be reached before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju later this month, where Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump are expected to meet.Cho said Seoul will “continue to negotiate closely with the U.S. to ensure progress ahead of the summit.”