Ruling and Opposition Parties Agree to Hold Plenary Session on October 26

The National Assembly will convene a plenary session on October 26 to process approximately 70 non-controversial bills.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and opposition People Power Party(PPP) agreed to convene the session on Monday during a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik, with DP floor leader Kim Byung-kee and PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog in attendance.The DP initially proposed holding the session on Wednesday, but the opposition objected to convening during the ongoing parliamentary audit, leading the sides to settle on a date of Sunday, October 26.DP deputy floor leader Moon Jin-seog said after the meeting that the session will take place at 4 p.m. that day, adding that “all 70 agreed-upon bills will be introduced and passed.”PPP deputy floor leader Yoo Sang-bum explained that 75 bills are currently pending, 70 of which passed committee with bipartisan support and five of which the DP pushed through.The opposition also proposed parliamentary investigations into the fire at the National Information Resources Service that disrupted government data systems and the Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport that killed 179 people in December.The ruling party responded that it would determine its position after additional internal review.