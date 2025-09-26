Sujecheon / Sangnyeongsan Mountain / Ssasiraengi

The aesthetics of Korean arts can be summarized as ‘the beauty of empty space.’ An important element of Korean paintings is not filling up the entire canvas but deciding where and how to leave an empty space. Even in building a garden, Koreans like to leave it in its natural state and harmonize the elements of the garden with its surroundings. Fast rhythm and varied melodies are not the main features of Korean music. Many traditional music pieces are appreciated for their slow beat and silent parts. A case in point is court music “Sujecheon,” a prayer for longevity. This piece is usually sung at birthday parties to wish a long life for the hosts. The dignified melody led by the piri unfolds, and when the piri falls silent, the haegeum and daegeum gracefully occupy the space it leaves behind. In between, the janggu and drum mark the passage of time. Some comment that it’s a solemn prayer rather than music and it is the most original and distinctive form of court music in the East. Let’s listen to “Sujecheon” performed by the National Gugak Center’s Court Music Orchestra.

Sujecheon/ Performed by the Court Music Orchestra of the Nat’l Gugak Center





This week’s artist is daegeum virtuoso Kim Seong-jin. In our last episode, we talked about renowned daegeum musician Kim Gye-seon김계선. Today’s artist Kim Seong-jin is considered Kim Gye-seon’s successor. Kim Seong-jin began to draw attention in his twenties after his teacher, Kim Gye-seon, passed away in 1943, when he took over his teacher’s broadcasting activities. Throughout his life, he remained dedicated to his roles as a court musician at the National Gugak Center and as an instructor at the National Music Training Institute.

Traditional Korean music is broadly divided into two categories: jeongak, courtly or refined music, and folk music. Jeongak includes court music such as “Sujecheon”, as well as upper-class chamber music like “Yeongsanhoesang영산회상” and gagok가곡 songs. Folk music, on the other hand, refers to the music of the common people, such as minyo민요 or instrumental improvisations like sijo and sanjo. These days, it is commonplace for traditional musicians to perform both jeongak pieces and folk music, but Kim Seong-jin, having started his career at the Joseon-era royal music academy, performed only court music pieces all through his life. Jeongak pieces are usually played in ensemble, so no single musical instrument was designated as an intangible cultural asset. So, Kim Seong-jin was the instrumentalist to be named the practitioner of daegeum jeongak.

Writer Yoo Ik-seo유익서 likened Kim Seong-jin to an old pine tree, twisted and bent in the struggle to endure the wind. Yoo said that Kim’s slightly raised left shoulder and the drooping right arm, the marks of his daegeum-playing posture, resembled that pine tree. Just as the writer was inspired by the pine tree atop the mountain, people came to feel peace after listening to Kim Seong-jin’s daegum performance. The music piece we have for you now is “Sangnyeongsan Mountain” from a collection of music pieces titled “Pyeongjohoisang평조회상” performed by Kim Seong-jin.

Sangnyeongsan Mountain/ Daegeum by Kim Seong-jin





Last week, we talked about the songs about traditional games of tujeon and golpae. This week, we’ll talk about a game called ‘sasiraengi사시랭이,’ much like these two games. Sasiraengi is played with old Korean brass coins called ‘yeopjeon엽전.’ Twenty-four coins with numbers one to ten engraved on it are divided among the players and the point of the game is to win the most coins. One person sings a song that hints at a certain number on a coin, and the others listen to the song and try to guess the number. Because it was sung mainly in places like mines or logging sites, it never became widely known, and today there are hardly any people who still remember it. For today’s last piece, let’s listen to “Sasiraengi Sori,” a modern adaptation of traditional “Ssasiraengi싸시랭이,” sung by fusion gugak band Ssing Ssing.