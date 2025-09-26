Part 25. Video artist Paik Nam June, the pioneer of media art

An artist who crossed boundaries

Paik Nam June was an experimental artist who crossed boundaries between music and art. As a member of the Fluxus group in the 1960s, he presented performances that resisted artistic authority. He attempted to bring the audience into his art by battering a piano and cutting off an audience member’s necktie. He used TV as a medium of his art and pioneered a new genre of media art combined with philosophical messages as seen in such works as TV Buddha, Magnet TV, and I.





Etude for Pianoforte by Paik Nam June

ⓒ KBS

(Left) Magnet TV by Paik Nam June (Right) TV Buddha

ⓒ KBS

Communicating with the world through Good Morning, Mr. Orwell On January 1, 1984, Paik Nam June presented the world’s first live performance via satellite link aired in four countries. This broadcasting show provided the potential for connection and communication through media as opposed to the dystopian future envisioned by George Orwell. World-renowned artists such as John Cage and Joseph Beuys participated in the project and 25 million people around the world saw it. This project was a symbolic event illustrating that media technology can become a tool to connect art and society.





Good Morning, Mr. Orwell (1984)

ⓒ KBS

Paik wins the Golden Lion award at the Venice Biennale Paik Nam June participated in the Venice Biennale in 1993 as a representative of Germany. His exhibition there was titled Electronic Superhighway, which forecasted an internet society in the future. The exhibition featured a bicycle loaded with a TV set and Genghis Khan, Dangun, and other historical figures from around the world to express the connection between the East and the West. Paik won the top honor of Golden Lion and received the title of maestro, solidifying his position in the global modern art scene.





Paik wins the Golden Lion award at the Venice Biennale (1993)

ⓒ KBS

The legacy of Paik Nam June Paik continued creating art through retrospective exhibitions and performances even after he suffered a stroke. As the creator of video art and pioneer of integrated art, he transcended the boundaries between art and technology, between the East and the West to leave far-reaching influence in the global art scene beyond the 21st century.



