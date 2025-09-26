Part 26. Korea’s cultural heritages becoming heritages for mankind

The Meaning of UNESCO World Heritage Sites UNESCO, which protects cultural heritages and natural monuments, has been evaluating historical, cultural and natural heritages and registering them as world heritages since 1972. Gaining a UNESCO World Heritage title brings recognition for international values, boosts cultural pride, invigorates tourism, and gives international assistance for cultural preservation.





Seokguram Grotto, Bulguksa Temple, Janggyeong Panjeon in Haeinsa Temple,

and Jongmyo Shrine - Korea’s first heritage sites inscribed to the list of

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1995

Korea’s World Heritage Sites Korea joined the World Heritage Convention in 1988 and entered Bulguksa Temple, Seokguram Grotto, Janggyeong Panjeon in Haeinsa Temple, and Jongmyo Shrine onto the World Heritage Site list for the first time in 1995. Bulguksa Temple is considered an architectural masterpiece that recreated the world of Buddhist scriptures and Seokguram Grotto is said to have captured the moment Buddha attained enlightenment. Janggyeong Panjeon of Haeinsa Temple is a wooden structure built in the 13th century to preserve the Tripitaka Koreana woodblocks using only natural ventilation. Jongmyo Shrine is a royal ancestral shrine where the memorial plates of Joseon kings and queens are kept and is admired for its restrained architectural beauty and ongoing memorial rites. Later included in the list were Changdeokgung Palace, Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, forty royal tombs of the Joseon Dynasty, Jeju volcanic island and lava tubes, and other various historic sites. There are currently 17 sites in Korea listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.





Jongmyo Ceremonial Music

Korea’s Intangible Cultural Heritages and Memory of the World Korea’s Jongmyo Ceremony and ceremonial music were the first items recognized by UNESCO as ‘masterpieces of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity.’ Following them were pansori, kimjang culture, Arirang and other Korean traditions. In addition, Korea’s Hunminjeongeum manuscript, the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty, Jikji Simche Yojeol, archives of the May Democratization Movement and 17 other documented materials are registered in the list of UNESCO Memory of the World.



Jikji Simche Yojeol and the Hunminjeongeum manuscript

Pansori and the archives of KBS Special Live Broadcast ‘Finding Dispersed Families’

Korea’s contribution to the protection of UNESCO World Heritage Sites The city of Cheongju established Jikji Memory of the World Prize in 2004 to mark the inscription of Jikji, the world’s oldest existing metal print type, and the world’s first International Center for Documentary Heritage with the support of UNESCO opened in Cheongju in 2023. Also, Korea is to host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting in Busan next year. The nation is actively involved in providing assistance to developing nations to help them preserve their cultural heritages and expanding international cooperation to protect cultural heritages for mankind.



