N. Korea’s National Foundation Day

Both South and North Korea celebrate National Foundation Day on October 3, commemorating the founding of Gojoseon, the first Korean kingdom, by Dangun in 2333 B.C.





This day is recognized across both Koreas as a symbol of the profound ancient heritage of the Korean nation.





With both sides sharing the sentiment of honoring the origins of the Korean people, there have been times when South and North Korea jointly commemorated this occasion.





North Korea claims to have discovered Dangun’s skeletal remains and even reconstructed the Mausoleum of Dangun, although the tomb’s authenticity remains disputed.





North Korea has restored the tombs of founders of other Korean ancient kingdoms, in an apparent move to establish a direct historical lineage and position itself as their legitimate successor.





Let’s explore how National Foundation Day is observed in North Korea and why the country highlights its significance.