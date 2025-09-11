BTS’ “Dynamite” Hits 2 Billion Views on YouTube

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS has reached another historic milestone as the music video for "Dynamite" surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube on Thursday.





It is the group’s first video to cross the 2 billion mark, arriving just over five years after its release in 2020.





The disco-pop single made waves globally, becoming the first Korean song to top Billboard’s Hot 100 and it remained on the chart for 32 weeks, the longest run for a K-pop act until Jimin broke the record earlier this year with "Who".





Dynamite also topped iTunes charts in 104 regions, earning BTS their first Grammy nomination. It was also certified Diamond in Japan in 2022 for exceeding 500 million streams, the fastest song ever to achieve the feat.