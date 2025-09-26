Seoul / Not Even Without a Tree / Hangeul Duipuri

Thanks to the seemingly never-ending popularity of K-pop Demon Hunters, foreign tourists flock to Seoul to visit the landmarks featured in the movie. Their destinations include Bukchon북촌 Hanok한옥 Village where Rumi and Jinu first met, Naksan낙산 Park where the two went on a late-night date, Myeongdong Theater where Saja Boys sang Soda Pop, Cheongdam청담 Bridge where Huntrix fought off demons, and the National Museum of Korea enjoying a record number of visitors these days where people can see Hojakdo호작도, the folk painting of a tiger and magpies, which inspired Derpy the Tiger and six-eyed magpie Sussie서씨, and buy merchandises like tiger and magpie badges and gat갓-shaped keyrings. It’s nice to see so many people take interest in Korean culture, but some are bound to think that what they actually see in Seoul does not measure up to their expectations because nothing can please everybody. This may be a good time for those who live in Seoul to think about what would satisfy the curiosity and expectations of those who travel from afar.

In K-pop Demon Hunters, Huntrix is a girl group carrying on the legacy of shaman priestesses who fight evil spirits to keep the demons from taking over the world of the living. In Korean shamanism, evil spirits are those with grudges, unfulfilled wishes and lasting regrets. They tend to harm the living unintentionally, because they linger in the realm of living where they shouldn’t be and unwittingly try to involve themselves in people’s lives. So, Korean shamans don’t fight off the vengeful spirits but listen to their stories and try to resolve bad feelings before sending them off to a better place with offerings of good food. For today’s first music piece, let’s listen to Korean gypsy band Sangjaru performing Seoul, the home turf of Huntrix.

Seoul/ Performed by Sangjaru





This week’s artist is jeongga master Ha Gyu-il. He was born in 1863 and served as a Seoul court judge and Jinan-gun진안군 County governor during the waning years of the Joseon Dynasty. Although he was eager to learn vocal music when he was little, when his uncle Ha Jun-kwon하준권 heard him sing, he told the boy that he would never become a singer with a voice like that. But, instead of giving up, Ha Gyu-il later went to study music under the tutelage of master singer Park Hyo-gwan박효관 and eventually became a professional singer after Japan annexed Joseon in 1910. With the colonization of Korea, traditional music faced certain doom. Court ladies in charge of entertainment like singing and dancing in the Joseon royal court had nowhere to go. So, Ha Gyu-il gathered women like that to found a gisaeng기생 co-op or kwonbeon권번, an arts academy and management company for female entertainers. Several famed master singers were graduates of Ha’s kwonbeon. Also, Joseon ceremonial music like Jongmyo Jeryeak종묘제례악 and court dance like Ilmu일무 and Chunaengjeon춘앵전 were preserved by the national music school named Iwangjik A’akbu이왕직아악부, which evolved into the National Gugak Center after Korea’s liberation. The school had invited Ha Gyu-il to teach gagok, gasa, and sijo songs to its students to keep the legacy of court music alive even during the gloomiest days in Korean history. Let’s listen to Ha Gyu-il singing male gagok piece Namudo or Not Even Without a Tree. This song likens the feeling of breaking up with the loved one to the despair of a pheasant being chased by a falcon in a treeless mountain.

Not Even Without a Tree/ Sung by Ha Gyu-il





The term duipuri뒤풀이 refers to a casual get-together held after an important event. There are several Korean folk songs that include this term in their titles, but the word duipuri in those cases refers to teaching something by telling stories hidden behind them. For instance, the Chungcheongbuk-do충청북도 version of Hangeul Duipuri is a song comprised of short sentences that start with the first four main letters of each consonant row. So, the first line goes ‘Ga-gya-geo-gyeo가갸거교’ and the second line ‘go-gyo-gu-gyu고교구규’ and the third line ‘na-nya-neo-nyeo나냐너녀’ and so on. Although Hangeul is said to be one of the easiest alphabet systems to learn, the commoners of the old days were probably too busy to spare even a little time to learn the basic 19 consonants and 21 vowels. So, this song would have made studying Hangeul much easier for ordinary folks back then. For today’s last song, we’ll listen to Kim Young-ki singing the Chungcheongbuk-do충청북도 version of Hangeul Duipuri.