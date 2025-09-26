Part 28. The Gold Collection Movement played a pivotal role in helping Korea overcome the 1997 foreign currency crisis and emerge as a key player in the global economy.

The 1997 Financial Crisis (IMF Crisis) and Emergency Bailout Package

In 1997, a major financial crisis swept through Southeast Asia, triggered by a series of currency devaluations that drained foreign currency reserves and destabilized regional economies. South Korea’s sovereign credit rating plummeted due to multiple shocks, including soaring foreign debt, a wave of failures among underperforming companies, and the spillover effects of financial crises in neighboring countries such as Thailand and Indonesia. With no alternatives left, South Korea turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance, securing a bailout package worth approximately 55 billion U.S. dollars (USD). This crisis struck just one year after South Korea joined the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and two years after its per capita income surpassed USD 10,000.





Then-Deputy PM Lim Chang-yuel announces Korea’s request for aid from the IMF

ⓒ KBS

National unity and the Gold Collection Movement The Korean people voluntarily participated in a gold-collecting campaign to help pay off the country’s debts, resulting in the collection of 227 tons of gold. This campaign became a powerful symbol of hope and unity, demonstrating the nation’s collective resolve to overcome the crisis together.





KBS Special Live Broadcast ‘Save the Country, Collect the Gold’

ⓒ KBS

Former President Kim Dae-jung donates gold items to partake in the campaign

ⓒ KBS

Restructuring and economic hardships The IMF required South Korea to adopt a high-interest rate policy, undertake corporate restructuring and increase labor market flexibility. These measures led to the bankruptcy of numerous companies and banks, causing a sharp decline in spending and investment. As a result, society as a whole experienced significant hardships. However, these reforms strengthened the Korean economy and laid the groundwork for sustained, stable growth.





People suffering from the effects of corporate restructuring

ⓒ KBS

People in the mountains after being laid off

ⓒ KBS

Korea's economic rebound after overcoming the crisis The Korean economy gradually began to recover after 1998. On August 23, 2001, Korea successfully repaid all its debts to the IMF and other countries. Korea is widely recognized as a model of successful economic restructuring among nations that received IMF bailout packages. This experience is regarded as one of the most significant turning points in the country’s economic history.



