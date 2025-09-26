Fall Foliage Destinations in N. Korea

ⓒ KBS News

While South Korea expects its peak fall foliage from late October through early November, North Korea is already ablaze with vibrant autumn colors.





North Korea is home to several renowned spots for autumn foliage, including Moran Hill in Pyongyang and the country’s stunning mountain ranges.





Among these, Mount Kumgang stands out as a top destination to experience North Korean autumn. Mount Kuwol, whose very name is tied to the beauty of the ninth lunar month when the foliage is most breathtaking, is another highlight. Yet, it is Mount Myohyang that draws the most local visitors during the season.





Although individual travel is limited, North Koreans still enjoy the autumn scenery through organized events such as mass mobilization campaigns, field trips and study tours.





In recent years, North Korea has actively promoted its fall foliage spots for a variety of reasons.





Let’s explore where these scenic autumn destinations are found across the country, how locals celebrate the season and why the government is so keen to market these natural attractions.