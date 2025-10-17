Lion Dance / Movements from Gayageum Sanjo / Chang Naegoja

In Korea, each region has its own distinctive mask dance tradition. For example, there are Bongsan봉산 Mask Dance from Hwanghae-do황해도 Province, Bukcheong북청 Lion Dance from Hamgyeong-do함경도 Province, Songpa송파 Sandae Nori산대놀이 and Yangju Byeolsandae Nori양주별산대놀이 from the Seoul and Gyeonggi regions, Hahoe Byeolsingut 하회별신굿Mask Dance from Gyeongsang-do Province, and Gwanno관노 Mask Play from Gangwon-do Province. The shapes of the masks differ, and the stories vary somewhat, but the common theme is usually satire of those in power. For instance, in some plays, servant characters mock their masters, the pompous aristocrat, while other stories berate husbands who neglect their devoted wives in favor of younger concubines.

In traditional society, mask dances were performed mainly by men. On one hand, they mocked the yangban aristocrats who oppressed them, and on the other, they made fun of themselves as husbands who mistreated their wives. In this way, the masks they wore served almost like a license, allowing them to criticize anything unjust, whether directed at others or at themselves.

Another common feature of mask dances is the appearance of lions. Of course, lions do not exist in Korea. It is believed that, when Buddhism was introduced from India, the image of the lion as a guardian of the Dharma was transmitted along with it. In mask dances, the lion dance carries the meaning of driving away evil spirits and praying for blessings.

Let’s listen to tungso master Dong Seon-bon동선본 performing Lion Dance from Bukcheong Lion Dance.

Lion Dance/ Performed by Dong Seon-bon





This week’s artist is gayageum master Ham Dongjeongwol. A TV series titled The Dancing Gayageum, aired in 1990, was based on the life of gayageum musician Ham Dongjeongwol. The show was created with the intention of portraying a gayageum master who preserved her artistic spirit despite hardship. The lead role was played by Go Doo-shim고두심, who received the Best Actress Award that year, and the drama was well-received by the public. However, traditional musicians staged protests calling for the program’s cancellation. At the time, there still was a prejudice that gugak, Korean traditional music, was “music performed only by gisaeng기생.” Indeed, Ham Dongjeongwol’s life had been far from easy. Because of this drama, produced without her consent, she suffered greatly from the criticism of colleagues and fellow musicians.

Ham was born in 1971 to a family of musicians in Gangjin, Jeollanam-do Province. Her real name was Ham Geum-deok함금덕, and her stage name, Dongjeongwol, means “the moon rising over Dongting Lake,” a famous scenic site in China. She entered a kwonbeon, a training school for female entertainers, in Gwangju and studied poetry, dance, and gayageum. At the age of nineteen, she entered a competition sponsored by Columbia Records, where she won a prize. This led to her first recordings and brought her fame. However, she soon became the concubine of a wealthy man and gave up music to live as a housewife. She also faced personal hardships, including the loss of her children at a young age. Around the age of forty, she picked up the gayageum again, and in her fifties, after meeting the master drummer Kim Myeong-hwan김명환, she was able to revive the gayageum sanjo of her childhood teacher, Choi Ok-sam최옥삼. Her work led her to be designated a holder of the Important Intangible Cultural Heritage for Gayageum Sanjo.

Yet, she was never free from financial hardship and the shock caused by the drama about her life also left deep scars. In her later years, she suffered depression and lived in solitude until her passing in 1994. Let’s listen to Ham Dongjeongwol’s recording of a couple of movements from Gayageum Sanjo.

Movements from Gayageum Sanjo/ Gayageum by Ham Dongjeongwol





In the old days, songs were classified into two categories – gagok, gasa, and sijo songs reserved for the elite were rather slow and refrained from expression emotions while pansori, folksongs, and japga songs for common people, lumped together as ‘sori,’ were oftentimes fast-paced and passionate. The last song for this episode is hwimori sijo song titled Chang Naegoja창 내고자, which means ‘to make a window.’ This is a sijo song faster and longer than ordinary sijo songs. It is also called ‘sujapga수잡가,’ indicating that It is considered too unrefined to be called sijo, yet too stylish to be called japga. Here's Cho Il-ha singing hwimori sijo song Chang Naegoja.