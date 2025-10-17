Part 29. The Inter-Korean summit, taking South and North Korea beyond division and toward peace and coexistence

The start of inter-Korean summits and the June 15th North-South Joint Declaration

South and North Korea have tried to build political trust through an inter-Korean summit since the 1970s. In June 2000, South Korea President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-il met for an inter-Korean summit for the first time since the country’s division and announced the historic June 15th North-South Joint Declaration. This declaration was significant in that it focused more on expanding reconciliation and cooperation rather than holding abstract discussions on unification. The summit led to various exchange programs such as the reunions of separated families, construction of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, and rail and road reconnections.





Ex-Pres. Kim Dae-jung arrives at Sunan Int’l Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea

on June 13, 2000,

Anouncement of the June 15th North-South Joint Declaration on June 14, 2000

ⓒ KTV

The 2007 North-South Summit Declaration and the 2nd inter-Korean summit In 2007, President Roh Moo-hyun walked over the Military Demarcation Line as the world watched and attended the second inter-Korean summit, which produced the 2007 North-South Summit Declaration. This document contained eight items, including detailed plans to carry out the June 15th Joint Declaration. It also contained items about mutual respect, an end to military hostilities, effort to declare an end to the war, a peace and cooperation zone in the West Sea, and expansion of economic cooperation. But inter-Korean relations deteriorated again after the shooting death of a South Korean tourist at Kumkangsan Mountain, the torpedoing of the South Korean naval ship, and an artillery attack on Yeonpyeongdo Island.





Pres. Roh Moo-hyun walks over the Military Demarcation Line on Oct. 2, 2007,

Pres. Roh greeted by N. Korean Chairman Kim Jong-il at the welcoming ceremony held in Pyongyang’s April 25 House of Culture on Oct. 2, 2007

ⓒ KBS

Signing of the 2007 North-South Summit Declaration at Baekhwawon State Guest House in Pyongyang on Oct. 4, 2007

ⓒ KBS

The inter-Korean summit in 2018 and the Panmunjeom Declaration Taking advantage of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in 2018, inter-Korean dialogue resumed and President Moon Jae-in and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un held three summits. The two leaders confirmed their commitment to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and building peace through the Panmunjom Declaration and the Pyongyang Joint Declaration of September 2018. President Moon became the first South Korean leader to address North Korean citizens at the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang. However, the inter-Korean relationship again chilled after the summit between the United States and North Korea in Hanoi broke down in 2019.





The two leaders shaking hands at Panmunjom on Apr. 27, 2018,

Adoption of the Panmunjom Declaration on Apr. 27, 2018

ⓒ KBS