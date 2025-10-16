BTS Tops K-pop Acts on New Rolling Stone List

[4K] TWS, HWASA, U-KNOW, KickFlip, izna, IDID, BAE JIN YOUNG, TIOT, BAE173, POW | On the way to music bank 251017
Rolling Stone’s “250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far” list has been released, and it features four K-pop hits.
BTS’s “Spring Day” led the pack at No. 37, and was praised as “a signature song for one of the century’s biggest pop acts.” Blackpink’s “Ddu-du Ddu-du” landed at No. 142, followed by Girls’ Generation’s “Gee” at No. 170, and NewJeans’ “Hype Boy” at No. 206.
The magazine praised the songs for their global impact and distinctive sounds that helped shape modern pop.
