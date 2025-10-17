Menu Content

N. Korea’s Multilateral Diplomacy

#Korea, Today and Tomorrow l 2025-10-22

Korea, Today and Tomorrow

ⓒ KBS News
North Korea is actively expanding its diplomatic horizons. 

In early September, leader Kim Jong-un visited China to attend the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of China’s Victory Day and hold a summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. 

There, the leaders of North Korea, China, and Russia stood side by side to observe the military parade - a symbolic display of anti-American solidarity. 

Early this month, the North Korean leader hosted a massive military parade in his own country to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party. The event drew numerous high-ranking foreign officials, showcasing both North Korea’s military strength and diplomatic presence. 

Pyongyang is broadening its diplomatic scope, not only by strengthening its ties with China and Russia, but also by extending its reach to ASEAN nations. 

Let’s delve deeper into North Korea’s recent diplomatic outreach and the motivations behind them. 
