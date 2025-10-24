Samseolgi / Bird Song from pansori Sugungga / The Blue Silk Window

‘Songseo’ refers to the practice of reading a long story to a beat. The first song we have for you this week is a songseo piece titled Samseolgi삼설기. It’s a story about three men who were mistakenly taken to the netherworld while they fell asleep in a drunken stupor. To compensate them for the Grim Reaper’s error, the god of Hell promised to make their wishes come true in their next lives. The first man wished to become a hero, while the second man a great statesman. But the third man wanted something a little different. His wish was to be born into a noble family and get a good education and live a happy life with his family before dying peacefully in his sleep. The god of Hell got angry after hearing the last man’s wish, saying that he would live such a life himself if having an uneventful life was so easy. This tale goes to show that living a trouble-free, unexceptional life is something so extraordinary that it is out of reach even for a god. Let’s listen to songseo Samseolgi sung by Lee Moon-won.

Samseolgi/ Sung by Lee Moon-won





This week’s artist is pansori master Lee Seon-yu who published a compilation of five pansori scores during the Japanese occupation period. Lee Seon-yu is presumed to have been born in the early 1870s in Hadong, Gyeongsangnam-do. He started studying pansori at age ten and mastered the art in his early thirties after being taught by such masters as Song Woo-ryong송우룡 and Kim Se-jong김세종. At that time, pansori underwent significant changes as new cultures such as Western performances and the phonograph were introduced. Traditionally, pansori was a form of music enjoyed leisurely over a relatively long time among true music aficionados. However, as performances began to take place on stage, it became common for pansori singers to perform only short excerpts. In addition, changgeuk창극, a genre of Korean traditional musical in which multiple singers performed different roles, also emerged during this period. Many pansori singers also recorded albums for gramophones at the time, but since a record could contain only a short song under three minutes back then, singers often sang only the public’s favorite parts out of a long pansori production. Consequently, catering to the public needs became more important than artistry.

During that period, Master Lee Seon-yu was someone who insisted on performing in the traditional style of pansori. He was known for his strict adherence to classical principles, performing with extreme emotional restraint. Because of this, it was naturally difficult for him to gain broad popular appeal. He worked in Seoul for a while before returning to his hometown to teach pansori at the gwonbeon권번 or training schools for female entertainers in Hadong and Jinju. Then, in 1933, he published a collection of five pansori pieces in order to pass on the essence of pansori to the future generations. Let’s listen to pansori master Lee Seon-yu’s recording of Bird Song from pansori Sugungga.

Bird Song from pansori Sugungga/ Sung by Lee Seon-yu





The phoenix is an imaginary bird that supposedly appears only when the world is peaceful and prosperous under a good king’s rule. The fiery bird is said to nestle only on a paulownia tree branch and eat only the fruits of bamboo trees. Confucian scholars of the old used to plant paulownia trees outside of their rooms in the hope of seeing the mythical bird and a peaceful reign. When the tree is fully grown, they would make furniture for their daughters or make a musical instrument like the geomungo. Gagok songs classified as ‘eonrak언락’ are sung by male singers only. Eonrak songs generally start with a high-pitched note and sijo poems are used as their lyrics. Let’s listen to male eonrak song titled The Blue Silk Window sung by Lee Dong-kyu.