Part 30. The 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea-Japan Changes the Paradigm of Korean Football (Soccer)

※ Photographs for the 2002 FIFA World Cup episode are not provided due to copyright issues.
The Red Devils gather in front of Seoul City Hall to cheer for the Korean football team
ⓒ KBS
Korea and Japan Co-host the 2002 FIFA World Cup and the History of Hosting the World Cup
The 2002 FIFA World Cup was held in Korea and Japan from May 31 to June 30. It was the first World Cup of the 21st century, as well as the first to be held in Asia and co-hosted by two countries. The 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea-Japan paved the way for other major international sporting events, such as the Olympic Games, to be jointly hosted by multiple nations or cities.
Korea Miraculously Advances to the World Cup Semifinals
Since advancing past the preliminary round at the 1954 FIFA World Cup in Switzerland, Korea had reached the group stage several times but never to the round of sixteen. At the time of hosting the 2002 World Cup, both Korea and Japan were ranked low by FIFA, and many doubted that either country would reach the round of sixteen. Contrary to the skepticism, Korea advanced to the round of sixteen for the first time in its history. This was followed by a dramatic upset win against Italy and a penalty shootout against Spain in the quarterfinals, before finally reaching the semifinals.
Guus Hiddink and the Red Devils: The 12th Member of the National Football (Soccer) Team
Coach Guus Hiddink played a crucial role in South Korea’s semifinal run in 2002. He instilled confidence in the players and developed strategies that helped them defeat some of the strongest contenders. The Red Devils, the official supporters of South Korea's national football (soccer) team, led passionate and unique cheers both inside and outside the stadium, leaving a lasting impression on football (soccer) fans around the world.
The Legacy of the 2002 FIFA World Cup and the Future of Korean Football (Soccer)
With the successful hosting of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, South Korea substantially expanded its football (soccer) infrastructure, including stadiums, and Korean players began to play in European leagues. The event had a positive cultural and economic impact and provided Korea with a strong foundation to stand tall on the global football stage.