Part 30. The 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea-Japan Changes the Paradigm of Korean Football (Soccer)

Korea and Japan Co-host the 2002 FIFA World Cup and the History of Hosting the World Cup

The 2002 FIFA World Cup was held in Korea and Japan from May 31 to June 30. It was the first World Cup of the 21st century, as well as the first to be held in Asia and co-hosted by two countries. The 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea-Japan paved the way for other major international sporting events, such as the Olympic Games, to be jointly hosted by multiple nations or cities.