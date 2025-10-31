Rice Song & Money Song from pansori Heungboga / Gyobang Gutgeori / Tungso Solo from Bukcheong Lion Dance

Master singers of the old often learned voice music through a method called ‘photographic sound,’ which refers to exactly copying someone else’s singing like taking a photograph. A beginner can learn to sing very quickly when mimicking the teacher’s voice and even the lip movement. But someone like that cannot be called an artist, so once an aspiring singer learns the basics from his teacher, he creates his own voice by practicing ceaselessly. Only then can he be acknowledged as a true artist. Oftentimes, traditional singers isolate themselves from the world and devote their time to mastering the talent. This practice is called ‘dokgong독공,’ or studying alone. This process is akin to the metamorphosis from a caterpillar to a butterfly. Just as a caterpillar endures a long time inside a cocoon while undergoing a dramatic transformation, a student singer needs time and patience to develop his skills and turn into a great artist. Let’s listen to master singer Park Dong-jin singing two arias, Rice Song and Money Song, from pansori Heungboga.

Rice Song & Money Song from pansori Heungboga/ Sung by Park Dong-jin





This week’s artist is Kim Su-ak, the practitioner of Korea’s intangible cultural heritage of Jinju sword dance. The word ‘geommu검무’ means a sword dance. This dance supposedly started when a young man named Hwang Chang황창 from Silla신라 Kingdom pretended to dance with a sword in front of a Baekje백제 king before killing the king and then himself. The dance continued as a royal dance for more than a thousand years. In the late Joseon period, one of renowned folk artist Shin Yun-bok신윤복’s paintings showed two female dancers each carrying a long sword with their skirts swirling around their ankles. The Jinju sword dance was passed down in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do경상남도 Province. Unlike in Shin Yun-bok’s painting, today’s geommu dancers perform holding short swords or daggers rather than long blades.

Kim Su-ak was born in Jinju in 1926 and entered Jinju gwonbeon권번 or entertainer training school. There, she learned a wide range of traditional arts, from poetry, folksongs and pansori to instrumental music and dance. With the support from her music-loving father, she studied under the masters of each genre, such as pansori masters Yoo Seong-jun유성준 and Lee Seon-yu이선유 and renowned dancer Han Seong-jun한성준. Her career was put on hold for a while after she got married, but it resumed when she performed in the traditional musical production of The Great Story of Chunhyang춘향 in 1946. Then, in 1967, she was named the practitioner of Jinju sword dance.

Kim Su-ak was a great dancer but she was also famous for ‘gueum구음,’ singing only vowels without any words. Her gueum singing was so expressive that even the flail in the storage was supposedly made to dance to the tune. Let’s listen to Kim Su-ak singing Gyobang Gutgeori in gueum style.

Gyobang Gutgeori/ Sung by Kim Su-ak





The tungso is a Korean traditional wind instrument made of bamboo. In the past, it was an instrument played even in royal court and was so popular that it even appeared in proverbs. For a time, however, it survived mainly in the music of Bukcheong북청 Lion Dance and other music pieces from the Hamgyeong-do함경도region in the north. Recently, the instrument has been included in a wider array of music pieces.

The tungso is similar in both shape and tone to the daegeum대금. Both instruments feature a mouthpiece through which air is blown and finger holes used to produce different pitches. They are also characterized by having one additional hole called the “cheonggong청공,” which makes a distinctive buzz when air is blown to vibrate a thin membrane placed inside. To someone who hears this sound for the first time, it may sound irritating, but once you get used to it, it feels very special. Although the two instruments are built in a similar way, the daegeum is played horizontally, with one end resting on the left shoulder,

while the tungso is held vertically, like the danso. Let’s listen to a tungso solo from Bukcheong Lion Dance with Koh Jang-wook playing the tungso and Yeo Jae-seong the drum.