Part 31. Korea Leading the Era of Global E-sports

The Origin of E-sports

Following the foreign currency crisis in the late 1990s, the Korean government promoted the information and telecommunications (ICT) sector as a key growth engine and built high-speed internet networks nationwide. The rise of PC Bangs, Korean internet cafes, helped popularize the cyber game StarCraft, sparking intense competitions among online gaming communities and paving the way for e-sports and professional gaming teams.





Transition from game arcades to PC Bangs

ⓒ KBS

South Korea Becomes Global E-Sports Hub In the early 2000s, IT companies and PC Bang franchises established professional gaming teams, elevating computer games from entertainment to official competitive sport. The Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) was founded to formalize league systems and player management, while Korea launched the World Cyber Games to set international standards. Dedicated gaming channels such as 'OnGameNet' and 'MBC Game' televised regular league matches, cementing Korea’s role as the global hub of e-sports.





TV channels specializing in e-games

ⓒ KBS

From Playing to Spectating Cyber games evolved into a spectator sport, beginning with the StarCraft Proleague final at Jangchung Arena in 2001. By 2004, the StarCraft Proleague final in Busan, dubbed the 'Battle of Gwangalli', attracted roughly 100,000 fans. Star players such as Lim Yo-hwan and Hong Jin-ho developed substantial followings, and corporate-sponsored teams fostered a thriving fandom culture. Dedicated e-sports stadiums and exclusive broadcasting infrastructure supported stable league operations, marking what is widely considered the golden age of Korean e-sports.





(Left) StarCraft Proleague final at Jangchung Arena in 2001 (Right) Starcraft players Lim Yo-hwan and Hong Jin-ho ⓒ KBS

‘The Battle of Gwangalli‘ in 2004

ⓒ KBS

The rise of e-sports fandom

ⓒ KBS