Riize to release new single this month

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Riize will drop its new single “Fame” on Nov. 24.





The release comes six months after the group’s first studio album “Odyssey,” which sold nearly 1.8 million copies in its first week. The three-track single will explore themes of anxiety and ambition while staying true to the group’s signature emotional pop sound.





Riize is currently on its “Riizing Loud” North American tour, with upcoming stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Mexico City. Babymonster to perform at major Japanese year-end event Babymonster will join the lineup for Japan’s “Best Hit Songs Festival 2025.” The group will be the only K-pop act featured at the long-running year-end music show, set to livestream on Nov. 13. It will also be Babymonster’s first appearance at a year-end festival in Japan. Despite only releasing one Japanese digital single, “Batter Up (Japanese Version),” the group has built a strong local following, topping Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking with its second EP “We Go Up.” Following the TV appearance, Babymonster will head to four Japanese cities for its “Love Monsters” fan concert tour.