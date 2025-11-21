The Winter Song from Ganghosasiga / Dorihwaga / Janggi Taryeong

Confucian scholar Jeong Hak-yu정학유 of the late Joseon period wrote a long poem about monthly farming chores. The part about November goes like this:





November is winter, so it’s windy, frosty, snowy and icy.

It’s time to calculate how much the autumn harvest fetched,

How much of the rice is to be used to settle the debt and to pay for taxes,

How much of the rice should be set aside for memorial services,

And how much of the rice will eventually be turned into seeds and pigs.





The farmer realizes that after a year of hard work, little remains once necessary expenses are gone, and he worries about surviving the coming winter.

With only two months left of 2025, many Koreans may feel just like this Joseon farmer – anxious.





Another poem, titled ‘Ganghosasiga강호사시가,’ meaning ‘four seasons in nature’, was written by Maeng Sa-seong맹사성, a scholar of the early Joseon period known for his integrity. The poem is about the joy of living in nature. We’ll listen to the winter section of the poem, which describes a man walking over a deep blanket of snow, dressed in layers of clothing.

Here’s Koo Min-ji singing ‘The Winter Song’ from Ganghosasiga.

The Winter Song from Ganghosasiga/ Sung by Koo Min-ji





This week’s featured artist is Jin Chae-seon, the first female pansori singer.

Today, female pansori singers far outnumber their male counterparts, but as recently as the late Joseon period, pansori was dominated by men. This changed thanks to Shin Jae-hyo신재효 and Jin Chae-seon.

Shin Jae-hyo, a local official in Gochang, Jeollabuk-do, had a keen interest in pansori. He taught young students and sponsored promising talents, including women. Jin Chae-seon was his most successful student. She gained fame when Regent Heungseon Daewongun흥선대원군, the father of King Gojong고종, was renovating Gyeongbokgung경복궁 Palace.

When the Gyeonghoiru경회루 Pavilion was completed, the regent asked Shin Jae-hyo for a pansori performance for a royal banquet. Because female pansori singers were so rare, Jin Chae-seon performed, disguised as a man.

Afterwards, she was allowed to stay at Unhyeongung운현궁 Palace, the regent’s residence, and continue her pansori career. Her later life is uncertain, with some accounts saying she returned home and later became a Buddhist monk.

It is said that Shin Jae-hyo wrote a poem titled “Dorihwaga도리화가” about peach blossoms, while waiting for his favorite student. The poem likens Jin Chae-seon to a lovely spring flower, reflecting his deep regard for her.

Later, pansori master Kim So-hee김소희, also from Gochang, turned Shin’s poem into a song. Let’s listen to Kim Mi-sung performing “Dorihwaga” while playing the gayageum.

Dorihwaga/ Gayageum byeongchang by Kim Mi-sung





Moving on to traditional games, Baduk바둑, also known as Go, is a strategic board game where white and black stones are placed to capture territories and enemy stones.

Janggi장기, or Korean chess, is derived from a Chinese variant featuring two sides – Chu and Han, rival states from the post-Qin dynasty period. Each piece has a specific role, and the piece equivalent to the king in Western chess is called ‘janggun장군,’ meaning general. The pieces move in designated and strategic ways to capture the opponent’s general.

We’ll conclude this week’s episode with the Gyeonggi-do folksong “Janggi Taryeong장기타령”, performed by Choi Geun-sun with the Gyeonggi Gugak Orchestra.