New Consumption Trends in N. Korea

North Korea has traditionally blocked external cultural influences to maintain its regime. In a notable shift, however, Western-style consumption trends are emerging within the country.





Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a noticeable push to encourage consumption at Western-style urban commercial facilities rather than at the informal jangmadang markets.





These commercial spaces, equipped with various amenities, are being developed not only in Pyongyang but also in provincial areas.





The government’s strategy centers on channeling consumer activities into state-managed retail spaces, thereby absorbing capital circulating within the market.





Ultimately, these modernized consumer spaces primarily cater to the upper and high-income classes, and not the general public.





Let's explore the change in consumer culture in North Korea and the regime's underlying intentions behind promoting these Western-style trends..