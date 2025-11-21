Part 32. Korean webtoons grow to become global cultural contents

The beginning of webtoons

Webtoons are digital comics enjoyed online. Webtoons got their start in the late 1990s when the Korean cartoon market declined in the wake of the foreign currency crisis and young artists began posting their works on personal homepages and blogs. Widely-known webtoon artists such as Kang Full and Joo Ho-min introduced their creations on their online spaces.





Cartoon exhibition by Korea’s illustrious cartoon artist Huh Young-man

ⓒ KBS

Comic magazines of the 1980s

ⓒ KBS

The emergence of cartoon platforms In the early 2000s, the webtoon industry was able to build its foundation as Daum, Naver, and other portal sites opened webtoon services and audience participation sections. A long webtoon series like Kang Full’s Pure Love Comic and the vertical scroll method provided readers with a new digital reading experience and resulted in a new direction technique different from paper cartoon publications. The emergence of cartoon platforms helped the webtoon market to grow by facilitating the distribution of and investment in webcomics and acceptance of new readers.





Logos of Naver Webtoon and Kakao Webtoon

ⓒ Naver Webtoon, KAKAO WEBTOON

(Left) Webtoon artist Joo Ho-min (Right) Webtoon artist Kang Full ⓒ KBS

Webtoons’ rapid growth in the era of smartphones The distribution of smartphones revolutionized the webtoon industry. Digital comics became easily accessible anywhere anytime and reader participation and big followings were encouraged through comments and real-time communication. Hit webtoons like Sweet Home and Reborn Rich were made into TV drama series, movies, and games and their impact on the global market broadened as well.





Webtoons remade into movies and TV dramas

(From left to right, Misaeng: Incomplete Life, Itaewon Class, Cheese in the Trap)

ⓒ tvN, JTBC

Webtoons at the core of K-contents Webtoons are the key growth engine of Korean cultural contents. Most recently, animations and movies based on webtoons and web novels such as Solo Leveling are winning huge followings overseas. Webcomics platforms such as Naver Webtoon and Kakao Webtoon are sharpening the global competitiveness of K-contents by entering the overseas markets and producing their own contents. It is undeniable that webtoons are solidifying their place as the core of Korean contents.



