Bullim / Sochunhyangga / Sounds of the Night

The term ‘chuimsae’ refers to exclamations shouted by the drummer or the audience during a pansori performance to encourage the singer. Giving the right kind of chuimsae at the right time is the key to a good performance. So, it’s important for the audience to catch the moment when the singer appears to be tired or when the beat changes. It’s also a way for the singer and the audience to communicate with each other. Even in today’s K-pop songs, fans shout out certain slogans at certain times, which probably derived from the tradition of chuimsae. There is a song from an album released in the 1930s that underlines the importance of chuimsae. It is titled “Bullim불림,” which is a sound that mask dancers make to announce upcoming dance routines or changing beats. Here’s Kim Joo-ho singing “Bullim.”

Bullim/ Sung by Kim Joo-ho





This week’s artist is Muk Gye-wol, the practitioner of Gyeonggi folksongs. She was born in Seoul in 1921 and her real name was Lee Gyeong-ok이경옥. Even as a child, she was a talented singer, but her father grounded her because he didn’t want her to grow up as a clown. Her mother, on the other hand, searched for a voice teacher who could take her in as a foster daughter and teach her singing. That person was surnamed Muk and gave her the name Gye-wol in the hope of shaping her into an artist everyone can admire like the laurel tree on the moon in a Korean fable. Muk Gye-wol underwent rigorous training, which pushed her to master all the singing techniques of her teacher in just two years. After continuing her lessons with then-pansori legend Choi Jeong-sik최정식, she started performing on stage at age 15. An early start to her career would have been good for her if not for her foster mother who overworked her out of greed. When the Korean War broke out, she had no way to make a living, so she sang at a bar, which later hindered her from being designated the practitioner of a national intangible cultural heritage. Luckily, she was named the practitioner of Gyeonggi folksongs in 1975 together with pansori divas Lee Eun-ju이은주 and Ahn Bi-chwi안비취 with whom she often sang together as a trio. In addition to Gyeoggi-do folksongs, Muk Gye-wol’s legacies included ‘songseo송서,’ referring to a musical discipline of reading a long narrative to a tune.

Today, we’ll listen to Gyeonggi japga잡가 song Sochunhyangga소춘향가 in Muk Gye-wol’s voice. Sochunhyangga is a Gyeonggi-style reinterpretation of the scene from pansori Chunhyangga춘향가 in which Chunhyang춘향 and Lee Mong-ryong이몽룡 first meet.

Sochunhyangga/ Sung by Muk Gye-wol





Even those who aren’t interested in traditional Korean music must have heard the name Hwang Byungki at least once. He was an anomaly in the world of gugak. He graduated from prestigious Seoul National University’s College of Law but went on to play the gayageum. When the idea of composing new music was strange in the field of gugak, he started writing gayageum pieces and performing his own compositions as early as in the 1960s. The work we’re going to listen to today, “Sounds of the Night,” composed in 1985, was inspired by An Jung-sik’s안중식 painting “Seongjaesugando성재수간도,” which means the painting of the sound between the branches. Hwang Byungki’s “Sounds of the Night” expresses the painting’s sentiments in gayageum melodies. It is comprised of four movements. The first movement titled ‘Mysteriously’ is about a house in the forest illuminated by the bright moon, second movement ‘Cheerfully’ depicts the main character expecting a guest, third movement ‘Passionately’ describes a stormy scene and final movement ‘Mournfully’ focuses on the beauty of blank space by portraying the quiet that comes after a storm. We’ll conclude this week’s Sounds of Korea with Hwang Byungki’s performance of “Sounds of the Night.”