Part 33. The Successful Launch of Naro and Korea’s Entry into the Ranks of Aerospace Elites

The Beginning of Korea’ Satellites

The Aerospace Industry Development Promotion Act was passed in 1987, providing legal grounds for space development. In 1989, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) began developing satellites in collaboration with the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom. In 1992, Korea’s first satellite KITSAT-1, nicknamed “Our Star 1,” was successfully launched, marking Korea’s entry into the group of satellite-owning nations. This was followed by Our Star 2 and 3, the multipurpose satellite Arirang 1, and the geostationary satellite Cheollian 1, which expanded the nation’s technological capabilities to include earth observation, communication, and climate monitoring.





Successful launch of Our Star 1 in Aug. 1992

ⓒ KBS

Naro - The Start of Korea’s Space Launch Vehicle Program Korea began developing space launch vehicles to carry satellites into orbit. The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) was established in 1989, and the country successfully launched its first sounding rocket, the KSR-1, to advance the development of domestically made rockets. Then, in 2013, Korea successfully launched the Naro rocket on its third attempt, following two earlier failures, with assistance from Russia. This achievement helped Korea join the Elite Space Club, a group of countries capable of launching rockets from their own territory, and laid the foundation for technological independence in space launch vehicles.





Korea Sounding Rockets (KSR) 1, 2, and 3

ⓒ KBS

The Naro rocket was successfully launched in 2013 after three attempts

ⓒ KBS

The Success of Nuri - Korea’s First Domestically Developed Space Launch Vehicle Building on the experience gained from the Naro project, Korea began developing the Nuri, the nation’s first domestically developed space launch vehicle. In 2022, the Nuri successfully reached orbit on its second attempt, making Korea the seventh country capable of launching a one-plus-ton practical satellite entirely with its own technology. Korean engineers were responsible for more than 96% of Nuri’s development process – from design and production to testing and launch – gaining the expertise and confidence necessary to independently build future launch vehicles.





(Left) The Nuri getting ready for the launch, (Right) Successful launch of the Nuri ⓒ KBS

Korea’s Rise as a Future Aerospace Powerhouse Korea’s first lunar orbiter, Danuri, blasted off in August 2022 and entered lunar orbit four months later, making Korea the seventh nation to operate a lunar orbiter. Looking ahead, the country has long-term goals for lunar landing by 2032 and Mars exploration by 2045. The challenges and success of Our Star, Naro, Nuri, and Danuri projects have served as key stepping stones in Korea’s rise as a leading space nation.



