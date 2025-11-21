N. Korea’s ‘Missile Industry Day’ and ICBM Development

In November 2023, North Korea officially established “Missile Industry Day” to commemorate the test launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18, 2022.





Despite severe economic hardship and stringent international sanctions, North Korea has continued to develop ICBMs.





Under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, the country has devoted significant resources to ICBM development, unveiling successive models from the Hwasong-13 in 2012 to the Hwasong-20 in 2024.





North Korea’s ICBM technology is widely believed to have advanced considerably, although questions remain about its full mastery of reentry vehicle technology.





Clearly, North Korea pursues distinct strategic objectives with its nuclear weapons and long-range missile programs.





Let’s explore why “Missile Industry Day” is so significant for North Korea and examine the strategic rationale behind its persistent focus on ICBM development.