Gukbap Taryeong / Ten Beautiful Sights of Yeongju / Bipa Sanjo

The basic Korean meal generally consists of rice, soup, and a few side dishes. The combination of rice and soup is called ‘gukbap.’ There is a reference about gukbap in the book titled Seonghosaseol성호사설, a sort of encyclopedic Q&A session, written by Joseon-era scholar Yi Ik. Here’s an excerpt about gukbap from that book.





Vice Prime Minister Ahn Hyeon안현 lived his entire life wearing plain clothes and eating simple food, with soybean leaf soup as his only side dish.

When a guest once saw him mixing rice into the soup without even tasting it and asked, “What would you do if the soup doesn’t taste good?” Ahn replied, “Even though the soup isn’t good, how can I not eat it?” He generally avoided having any other side dishes with his meal, saying that just mixing rice with soup made it tasty enough.





If just adding rice to soybean leaf soup made the meal delicious, imagine how much more mouthwatering it would have been to have rice in beef soup, especially the one simmered overnight. In the old days, busy merchants would eat gukbap as a simple yet hearty meal. There are multiple gukbap variations representing each region. For instance, there are Yangju양주 hangover soup, Gwangju광주 beef head soup, Jeonju전주 soybean sprout soup, and Byeongcheon병천 sundae순대 or Korean sausage gukbap. Now that it’s getting colder, a bowl of hot gukbap is just what every Korean needs to warm up their insides. Now let’s listen to Jeon Byung-hoo singing “Gukbap Taryeong.”

Gukbap Taryeong/ Sung by Jeon Byung-hoon





This week’s artist is Jeju folk singer Kim Ju-ok, who was born in Jeju in 1925. Her father was a famous local singer, and she grew up naturally listening to him sing. When she was a little older, she studied voice from Kim Geum-ryeon김금련, one of her mother’s relatives. Even after she got married, she was more interested in singing rather than keeping house. She briefly lived in Seoul after the Korean War but went bck to Jeju in the mid-1960 after her husband died and founded the Jeju folk artists’ group to discover and preserve Jeju folksongs. She gained attention overseas when she performed Jeju folksongs while beating on the clay water container during a month-long show at the Smithsonian Museum as a part of the centennial celebration of the establishment of Korea-US relations in 1982. Jeju women used to carry water in the clay water urn called ‘mulheobeok물허벅.’ It served as a musical instrument when beaten with a stick. When women of Jeju got tired of working, they would sing to the beat of the mulheobeok. Kim Ju-ok was the one who discovered the special value of Jeju folksongs imbued with the sweat and hardships of Jeju people and dedicated her life to publicizing the songs to the rest of the nation. Today we’ll listen to Kim Ju-ok singing “Ten Beautiful Sights of Yeongju영주.” Yeongju was the old name of Jeju and the must-see island sights included in the song are the sunrise over Ilchulbong일출봉 Peak, the sunset at Sarabong사라봉 Peak, an autumn night with silvery moonlight, bright yellow-orange tangerines, and the snow on Baengnokdam백록담 Lake on top of Hallasan한라산 Mountain.

Ten Beautiful Sights of Yeongju/ Sung by Kim Ju-ok





Three most widely played string instruments since the Unified Silla period are the gayageum, geomungo, and bipa. The least familiar one of the three instruments is probably the bipa, which resembles a guitar or a lute of the West. It’s played in a similar manner as the guitar – cradled on the lap with the left hand pressing on the strings to make melodies while the right hand fitted with five fake nails called ‘gajogak가조각’ plucks at the strings. There are many paintings or sculptures in Buddhist temples depicting the four guardian gods of Buddha or heavenly maidens with the bipa. Having such divine beings and the bipa together suggests that people in the old days regarded bipa as a noble instrument. The playing method of the bipa was lost for some time, but nowadays a great number of musicians attempt to find various new ways to play the bipa. Today, we’ll listen to a bipa sanjo piece adapted from Han Gap-deuk한갑득 style Geomungo Sanjo. Here’s bipa artist Jeong Young-bum.