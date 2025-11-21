Part 34. Kim Yuna Rewrites the History of the Winter Olympic Games

World-Renowned Figure Skating Queen Kim Yuna

Kim Yuna was the first figure skater to win all four major titles: the ISU World Championships, the Four Continents Championships, the Grand Prix Final, and the Winter Olympic Games. Legendary skater Michelle Kwan and international experts praised her flawless performances - a perfect blend of artistry, technique and speed. Her routines are so iconic that even ISU textbooks now use her performance videos as reference materials.





Figure skater Kim Yuna

ⓒ KBS

Setting New Records at the 2010 Winter Olympics Kim Yuna began skating at age 7 and quickly stood out, landing five clean triple jumps by the age of 12. After making her senior debut in 2006, she went on to win two World Championship titles, setting new world records in the process. At the 2010 Winter Olympics, she captured gold, breaking her personal bests and setting world records in the short program, free skate, and overall score. Though she won silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics despite a stunning performance, many considered it more valuable than gold – a moment that left an indelible mark on figure skating history.





(Left) Kim Yuna during her junior career, (Right) At the 2009 Grand Prix Final ⓒ KBS

Supporting the Bid to Bring the 2018 Winter Olympics to PyeongChang Following her retirement, Kim Yuna played a key role in sports diplomacy, helping to bring the 2018 Winter Olympics to PyeongChang. She delivered the final presentation at the 123rd IOC Session and served as an honorary ambassador for Korea’s Olympic bid. Beyond promoting Korean sports, she also shared messages of peace at international events. Her efforts extended far beyond her athletic achievements, significantly enhancing Korea’s global reputation in winter sports.





Kim Yuna addresses the UN

ⓒ KBS

Yuna Kids and the Future of Winter Sports in Korea Kim Yuna’s extraordinary career ignited national interest in figure skating and inspired a new generation of Korean skaters. These young athletes, often referred to as “Yuna Kids,” are now showcasing their talent on both junior and senior competitions. Kim Yuna is widely regarded as a trailblazer who reshaped the history of winter sports – not only in Korea, but around the world.



