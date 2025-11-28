Kimjang Battle in N. Korea

ⓒ KBS

In North Korea, November is synonymous with “kimjang” – the annual tradition when families and neighbors gather to prepare vast quantities of kimchi to sustain them through the long winter months.





Because food is precarious and greenhouse cultivation rare, kimjang kimchi is more than a cultural ritual – it is a vital source of vegetable nutrients during the harsh winter.





For individual households, the task is daunting. Kimjang requires collective effort and coordination, akin to preparing for battle – so much so that North Korean describe it as the “kimjang battle.”





The term "battle" is deeply woven into everyday life. It is used not only for production in factories and farms but also for mobilization campaigns that demand residents achieve specific goals within tight deadlines.





Across the country, people of all ages and genders are drawn into these “battles” throughout the year, with the “kimjang battle” being just one prominent example.





Yet a new development is reshaping this tradition: the emergence of kimchi factories.





Let's delve deeper into North Korea's "kimjang battle" and the broader landscape of daily "battles" defining life in North Korea.