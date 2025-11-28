Memories / The Tiger Is Coming / Love Story of Baebaengi and the Buddhist Monk

Master singer Im Bang-ul임방울 became an overnight superstar by singing Ssukdaemeori쑥대머리 or Disheveled Hair from pansori Chunhyangga춘향가 during the Japanese colonial period. His album sold more than one million copies, an amazing feat in the early 20th century. That was when he met a gisaeng기생 named Sanhoju산호주, who ran a restaurant/bar, and moved in with her for a few years. Having lived a derelict life, his voice cord became damaged over those years and his career almost tanked. Coming to his senses eventually, Im Bang-ul went to study voice music deep in the mountains without telling Sanhoju. Sanhoju fell ill out of heartbreak and searched for his whereabouts. She finally found out where he was and went to see him, but he refused to see her even for a few moments. The disheartened Sanhoju grew so ill that she didn’t have many days left to live. Her friends begged Im Bang-ul to come see her before she died but by the time he arrived at her bedside, she was already gone. The song he sang out of deep regret was Memories. Year 2025 is almost over, and people tend to look back around this time and think about what they could have done better. But it’s not too late. There are still more than thirty days left to fulfill your goals and do away with regrets. Let’s listen to Im Bang-ul reminisce about his tragic love in Memories.

Memories/ Sung by Im Bang-ul





This week’s artist is master singer Jeon Jeong-min. She was born in 1953 in a small city of Geumsan in Chungcheongnam-do Province. An old Buddhist monk predicted that since her lifespan is short, it would be best for her to have a job that would give joy to other people. After realizing that she had a beautiful voice, her mother sent her to study vocal music with master singer Hong Jeong-taek홍정택 in Jeonju전주 and then with pansori diva Park Cho-wol박초월 later in Seoul. But ironically, she wasn’t that interested in music, because she was forced to study voice by her mother. She couldn’t remember the melodies or lyrics, and she thought it was too tedious to practice the same song over and over again. She eventually stopped studying music and spent her days idling away in her room. But one day, she saw her fellow students singing on television and felt an indescribable urge blooming inside of her. That made her realize how she loved music and singing. Jeon Jeong-min joined the National Changgeuk창극 Company of Korea and worked as an actress before entering the Jeonju Daesaseupnori전주대사습놀이, the most prestigious traditional music competition in Korea, in 1984 and winning the top prize. Her voice is very steady and quite pleasing to the ear, which was why people used to say that she sings without using an ounce of physical strength. To that, she retorted that singing isn’t about strength but about skill and mastery. In other words, singing comes with tremendous practice. Let’s listen to her effortless voice in aria The Tiger Is Coming from pansori Sugungga수궁가.

The Tiger Is Coming/ Sung by Jeon Jeong-min





Baebaeng’i Gut is also called seodo pansori서도 판소리 because a singer sings various songs and tells witty stories all by himself. This pansori is about a young woman named Baebaeng’i who dies before her marriage. Her parents invite shaman priestesses from all over the country to hold memorial services so that they can see their beloved daughter for one last time. Taking advantage of the parents’ desperate hope, however, one man pretends to be a shaman priest and defrauds the parents and other people of a lot of money. Then why did the young woman die at such an early age? She fell in love with a young handsome Buddhist monk when he came to ask for donation. Upon returning to the temple, the young monk almost died of heartache for he loved her as well. His fellow monks put him in a big clay urn and took it to the young woman’s house and told her parents to keep it in the cleanest place in the house because it contained the flour needed for the Buddhist service. The cleanest place was Baebaeng’i’s room, and the two young lovers lived together in secret for several months. But they couldn’t live like that forever. The monk left for the temple to take care of a few things but didn’t return. Facing an impending marriage arranged by her parents and unable to tell anyone about her secret lover, Baebaeng’i withered away while longing for her love to return. Let’s listen to the tragic love story of Baebaeng’i and the Buddhist monk from Baebaeng’i Gut sung by Lee Eun-kwan.