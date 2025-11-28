Part 35. “Parasite” and the Growing Global Recognition ofKorean Cinema

“Parasite” and Korean Cinema on the World Stage

In June 2025, The New York Times selected Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite as one of the 100 greatest films of the 21st century. This black comedy thriller explores the tensions between social classes, following the story of a poor family led by Ki-tae, who infiltrates a wealthy household by taking jobs as a tutor, chauffeur, and housekeeper. The film exemplifies a seamless blend of the local and the universal – addressing the global issue of economic polarization while firmly rooted in the realities of Korean society.





Movie Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho after winning the Academy Awards

ⓒ KBS

Winning Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards Parasite went on to win more than 300 awards worldwide. Its journey began with the Palme d’Or at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in 2019, followed by honors at international festivals in Sydney and Macao, and continued with major wins at the 77th Golden Globe Awards and the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020. Remarkably, Parasite became the first non-English language film to win four Oscars – Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Screenplay. These achievements not only highlighted its artistic brilliance but also underscored its commercial success and global resonance.





Cast of Parasite at the Cannes Film Festival, Director Bong Joon-ho

ⓒ KBS

The Growth and Globalization of Korean cinema Korean films began appearing at international festivals in the late 1950s. From the 1960s through the 1980s, socially conscious works attracted attention abroad. The industry expanded both in quality and scale during the 1990s, marked by the blockbuster success of Shiri and the rise of visionary directors such as Hong Sang-soo, Lee Chang-dong, and Park Chan-wook, who gained recognition at prestigious international festivals. Each award won abroad signaled not only artistic achievement but also the growing global competitiveness and influence of Korean cinema.





Globally recognized Korean movies

Top Row

Kang Dae-jin’s The Coachman (1961) - Silver Bear Prize at the Berlin Int’l Film Festival Shin Sang-ok’s To the Last Day (1960) - Silver Bear Prize at the Berlin Int’l Film Festival Lee Doo-yong’s The Hut (1981) - Special Prize at the Venice Film Festival Lee Jang-ho’s Declaration of Fools (1984) - Special Prize at the Berlin Int’l Film Festival Bae Yong-kyun’s Why Has Bodhi-Dharma Left for the East? (1989) - Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography at the Locarno Film Festival

Bottom Row Kang Je-kyu’s Shiri (1999) Im Kwon-taek’s Chwihwaseon (2002) - Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival Park Chan-wook’s Old Boy (2003) - Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival Hong Sang-soo’s The Woman Who Ran (2020) - Best Director at the Berlin Int’l Film Festival Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave (2020) - Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival

Post-Parasite Global Influence of Korean Cinema Since Parasite, Korean films have continued to win awards at Cannes, the Academy Awards, and other major film festivals. Actress Youn Yuh-jung was named Best Supporting Actress for her role in Minari at the 93rd Academy Awards. At the Cannes Film Festival, director Park Chan-wook received Best Director, while actor Song Kang-ho was honored with Best Actor. Together, these achievements show that Korean cinema now stands at the forefront of global cultural trends.



