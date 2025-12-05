ⓒ KBS News

Kim Chaek University of Technology is one of North Korea’s two leading universities, alongside Kim Il Sung University.





It has long served as a hub for nurturing scientific and technological talent, driving cutting-edge research across various fields. Beyond education and research, the university has provided technical support for numerous projects — from developing a self‑reliant iron production system using domestic raw materials and fuel, to contributing to fertilizer factories, producing tractors, and supporting regional development plans.





As a prime destination for scientific prodigies, those admitted are known for exceptional intellect. Graduates often go on to become engineers, scientists, researchers, and technical professionals across the nation.





However, many of its top IT personnel are frequently recruited and trained as hackers, later carrying out illicit cyber operations under strict government orders.





More recently, the university has begun engaging in technological exchanges with the outside world.





Let’s take a closer look at North Korea’s Kim Chaek University of Technology —

its role, achievements, and efforts to foster external collaborations.