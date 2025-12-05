“Jeonpyeheemun” from Jongmyo Jeryeak / Geumdaraekkung / Honamga

In historical dramas, kings and his officials are often seen talking about ‘jongmyo sajik종묘사직.’ Jongmyo is the royal shrine where the ancestral tablets of deceased Joseon kings and queens are enshrined, and sajik is an altar for worshipping the god of land and farming. These two places are not just geographical locations but icons of the founding principles of the Joseon Dynasty. Joseon kings and statesmen often talked about ‘jongmyo sajik’ to remember how previous royals governed the country and care about the present and future of the people who mostly farmed to make a living.

During the Japanese colonial period, the Japanese occupiers built a street between Changgyeonggung창경궁 Palace and Jongmyo Shrine to sever the historical ties between the present and the past. Since the country’s liberation, Korea has steadily restored these two locations to bring back their historical significance. Thanks to these efforts, Jongmyo Shrine and the Jongmyo ancestral rite, known as Jongmyo Daeje종묘대제 held at the shrine, were registered respectively as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a UNESCO Intangible Heritage of Humanity. It is very rare to find an instance in which a historical building and the ritual held inside are both passed down to the present. The first piece of music we have today is the music performed in a traditional ceremony paying respect to the ancestors during the Jongmyo Daeje ceremony. Here’s the Court Music Orchestra of the National Gugak Center performing “Jeonpyeheemun전폐희문” from Jongmyo Jeryeak종묘제례악.

“Jeonpyeheemun” from Jongmyo Jeryeak/ Performed by the Court Music Orchestra of the National Gugak Center





This week’s artist is master artist Yang So-wun. She was born to a noble family in Hwanghae-do황해도 Province in 1924. When she was little, her father taught her Chinese characters and by the time she was old enough to go to primary school, she studied pansori and dance while living with her mother in Haeju. She was talented in both vocal music and dance and came to master the arts just by studying over the shoulders of other students. Fearing that her precious daughter would grow up to become a clown, the mother went to see a shaman priestess, who told her to just let the girl indulge in music because she would likely become a shaman if left alone. Thanks to the shaman priestess’s advice, Yang So-wun was able to study pansori and dance properly.

Her family left Hwanghae-do Province during the Korean War and settled in Incheon, where many pansori singers and dancers from the north came to live. Yang So-wun and her fellow artists led the effort to restore the mask dance and songs from the Hwanghae region. As a result, such regional dances as Bongsan봉산 Mask Dance and Gangnyeong강령 Mask Dance were restored and registered as Korea’s intangible cultural heritage. “Baebaeng’i Gut배뱅이굿” of Hwanghae-do Province passed on to Yang So-wun was designated as an intangible heritage of Hwanghae-do Province and the legacy of Haeju knife dance is carried on by her students. Let’s listen to Yang So-wun and Kim Jeong-sook김정숙 singing western region folksong Geumdaraekkung금다래꿍.

Geumdaraekkung/ Sung by Yang So-wun and Kim Jeong-sook





A pansori piece is a long song that can go on for many hours if sung from start to finish. So a pansori singer loosens his vocal cord before starting a performance by singing short songs called ‘danga단가.’ Since pansori arias tend to be quite emotional, danga songs are generally calm and steady and their topics are beautiful scenery or life’s moral lessons. We’re going to listen to “Honamga호남가” today, a song about the customs and sights of the Honam region in southwestern Korea. Its lyrics seem to talk about how a kind king promoted arts and how town officials looked after the lives of ordinary people. But peppered throughout the lyrics are the cities in the Honam region, such as Jangheung장흥, Suncheon순천, and Jinan진안. The song is considered a provincial song that makes the locals proud of their region. Here’s geomungo master Shin Kwae-dong신쾌동 singing “Honamga” to geomungo accompaniment.