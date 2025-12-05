Part 36. Squid Game Transformed the Landscape of K-Contents

What’s the Global Rave over Squid Game?

Squid Game follows 456 financially desperate players competing for 45.6 billion won, just over 31 million U.S. dollars, in a deadly survival contest. By weaving in familiar Korean childhood games like Ppopgi and marbles, the show became instantly relatable to both local and global audiences. Combined with striking visuals, confined settings, and the players’ raw desperation, Squid Game elevated a simple death-game concept into a drama with a powerful social message.





Squid Game Season 1

Global Success and the Significance of Winning the Emmy Awards Netflix reported Squid Game as the most-watched series in 93 countries upon release. In 2022, it made history by winning six Primetime Emmy Awards – including “Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series” and “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” - becoming the first non-English series to do so. This landmark achievement proved that Korean content can transcend language barriers and compete globally.





(Left) Lead actor Lee Jung-jae and director Hwang Dong-hyuk of “Squid Game”,

(Right) Cast of Emmy-winning “Squid Game” and director Hwang Dong-hyuk

After Squid Game – The Ripple Effect The show’s success inspired other countries to experiment with their own survival-game formats. Meanwhile, global streaming platforms ramped up investment in Korean productions, making K-dramas and K-shows increasingly competitive in the global market.





K-Contents Evolving Worldwide Squid Game was more than just a TV show – it became a cultural phenomenon. Games, Dalgona candy kits, green tracksuits, and themed merchandise spread worldwide. Parodies and memes flooded social media, amplifying its influence. This trend highlights that Korean content is not a passing fad, but a central part of global pop culture.



