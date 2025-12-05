N. Korea’s Lottery System

ⓒ KBS News

Recent reports suggest that lottery tickets are now being sold at booths in Pyongyang, offering winners cash and high‑value prizes.





In addition, mobile lotteries have emerged, allowing residents to purchase tickets directly through their smartphones.





North Korea has experimented with various forms of lotteries since the 1950s, including public bond‑style lotteries, the “Sports Lottery,” and the “Regional Lottery.”





Given the nation's limited financial resources, lotteries have served as a convenient tool for generating revenue.





Yet, these schemes have historically struggled to earn public trust due to inconsistent management and lack of transparency.





With the lottery’s reemergence this year, the question remains: will it finally gain public favor and become a lasting fixture?





Let's explore North Korea’s lottery system — its history, types, drawing methods, and the motivations behind a socialist state issuing such lotteries.